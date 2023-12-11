ROAD TO 2025: Nankhumwa eyes Malawi presidency….to contest at DPP convention

Democratic Progress Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central Constituency Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa says he will contest at DPP convention on the position of party’s president.

Nankhumwa, who is also leader of opposition in parliament, made the announcement at a press briefing currently underway at Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre.

According to Nankhumwa, the decision to contest at the DPP convention follows thorough consultations he has made with various stakeholders including his own family.

“After this convention, I will surely be the DPP candidate in the 2025 elections. My desire is to restore DPP’s lost glory,” said Nankhumwa, adding that his campaign will lean on three pillars of unity, progress, and inclusivity.

He further said the main opposition DPP is currently reeling under the ‘big man syndrome’ where few people surrounding party president Peter Mutharika have become the law itself.

On Mutharika’s come back, Nankhumwa said he respects his decision to contest at the convention but stresses that it must not be at the expense of intra-party democracy.

“Other candidates must not be made to fall away,” said Nankhumwa, the embattled DPP’s Vice President for the Southern Region.

Some of the notable faces at briefing include legislators Mark Botoman (Zomba Chisi), Mathews Ngwale (Chiradzulu West) and Yusuf Nthenda (Mulanje West).

Other notable members include DPP’s embattled former director of women affairs Cecilia Chazama and former vice-president (Central) Uladi Mussa.

The former governing DPP is currently sailing through political misunderstandings on National Governing Council meetings and political conference.

Team led by party’s embattled General Secretary, Grezelder Jeffrey agreed at its national governing council-NGC meeting that national political conference should be held on 15 to 16 December this year, while team led by its president, Mutharika claims dates for the conference will be decided at a proper NGC meeting later this month.

Court sanctioned the party to hold the conference within 90 days and the duration will expire this month.