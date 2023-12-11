spot_img
spot_img
3.6 C
New York
Monday, December 11, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Gunmen release abducted Malawian Pastor Salanje

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

South African based Malawian Pastor cum politician Pastor Hastings Salanje has been freed by gunmen almost two weeks after he was kidnapped at his church.

His ministry God’s Chapel has confirmed the development through a press statement posted Salanje’s facebook saying he was released last night and dropped near a shopping centre.

“We are excited to announce that Our Spiritual Father; Pastor Hastings Salanje has been released by the kidnappers last night and was dropped off near a shopping centre in Katlehong, JHB, RSA.

“He will make an official video statement later this evening at 7:30 pm South African time. We’d like to thank everyone who stood with us in prayers and support during this time,” reads the statement

Salanje was kidnaped after church service in Ransburg; and sources say gunmen who disguised as police officers found him in a meeting with some church elders.

In one of his facebook posts, the evangelist Pastor Salanje announced that he will be Malawi’s president in 2030.

There have been numerous attacks on Christian communities and kidnappings in South Africa in recent months.

Previous article
BT derby looms in Castel Semifinals
Next article
Malawi Human Rights Activist Bon ‘Winiko’ Kalindo Denied Bail
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc

MORE STORIES

BREAKING NEWS: Jeffrey convention falls off, courts restrains them from implementing...

Malawi Voice - 0