CHIMWENDO, MKAKA GRACE MALANGO’s FOOTBALL TROPHY FINALE: As Bulldozer champions Chakwera’s development as bankvote for 2025 polls

The ruling Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) National Youth Director, Bulldozer Richard Chimwendo Banda says President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has embarked on pathway to revolutionise the country’s socioeconomic trajectory, by among others constructing modern infrastructure roads networks, building schools and health facilities, improving optical fiber networks infrastructure, improving lives of the youths through labour export and financial women empowerment and sports disciplines in the country.

Chimwendo who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture in the Chakwera administration was speaking today at development rally that the party pitched at Kakolo Primary School ground in Dedza East Constituency after handover ceremony of Mitawa under five health clinic and witnessing a K15 million Joshua Malango cup finals between Kamapanda Football Club and Gwengwere Football Club.

In his remarks Chimwendo who was the Special Guest at the function said President Chakwera acknowledges that he made promises to our nation and he is determined to keep his promises because he understands that “trust deficit between government and the citizenry” has a potential to hamstring government development agenda hence the development mushroom that you are seeing across the country in different sectors of the economy.

“I have bad news to the “doomsayers” who are expecting that President Chakwera will lose General Elections in 2025. You better think twice. Elections are judged by results and not emotions. We will shame you on that “Judgement Day” because Chakwera with his “development fingerprints” on the ballot paper, he will win the polls with landslide.

In their remarks, MCP Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka, Minister of Information, Moses Nkukuyu and Member of Parliament for the area, Dedza East Constituency Joshua Malango hailed president Chakwera for his development agenda.

Several high profile MCP members, traditional leaders, vendors among others graced the rally.