Sunday, December 10, 2023
FALL APART: APM camp fires Nankhumwa

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

…..Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika has fired Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa as party’s vice president for the southern region.

Nankhumwa, who is also leader of opposition in parliament, has since been replaced by Dr. George Chaponda.

According to Mutharika’s mouth piece Shadreck Namalomba, Nankhumwa will now be a Presidential Advisor.

Meanwhile, Nankhumwa is expected to address press tomorrow on Monday at Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre from 9 o’clock in the morning.

Days ago, Mutharika camp also fired Grezelder Jeffrey as main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General.

Malawi Voice - 0