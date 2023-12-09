ROAD TO 2025: APM camp ‘confirms’ Grezelder Jeffrey as DPP Veep

The main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) central executive committee has confirmed the appointment of Grezelder Jeffrey as party’s vice president for the central region.

The committee confirmed the appointment during a meeting held today at PAGE House in Mangochi.

A statement co-signed by the party’s administrative secretary, Francis Mphepo and spokesperson, Shadric Namalomba confirmed the appointment.

According to the statement, the committee has also confirmed the appointment of Dr. Clement Mwale as DPP’s secretary general replacing Jeffrey.

The committee has further scheduled 13 December, 2023 for a National Governing Council (NGC) meeting at Nkopola in Mangochi.

DPP’s president Peter Mutharika appointment Mwale as the party’s Secretary General while Jeffrey Vice President for the Central Region during the week.

However, in an interview with a local press, Jeffrey described the shake up as ‘foolish’ adding that party authorities were acting ‘crazy’.

The shakeup comes barely days after Jeffrey on her capacity as DPP’s General Secretary hosted a ‘parallel’ National Governing Council (NGC) meeting in Lilongwe.

Among others, delegates at the meeting set December 15 and 16 2023 as tentative dates for the party’s elective conference with all party positions, including that of party president, up for grabs.

On 29th September this year, the High Court ordered the party to hold its NGC meeting and Convention within 90 days.