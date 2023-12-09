NBM plc in 12 Days of Christmas K70 million donations

Akossa Hiwa-Our decision of initiatives to support was highly influenced by sustainability

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc will for the third consecutive year celebrate this year’s Christmas with its stakeholders by donating K70 million worth of various items to educational and health-care institutions through a corporate social investment programme dubbed ’12 days of Christmas’.

NBM plc introduced the initiative in 2021 and through it, has impacted sectors such as education and health care through donations made by the Bank across the country.

Last year, the programme benefited institutions in Chitipa, Nkhotakota, Blantyre, Mzimba, Mangochi, Dowa, Mchinji, Salima, Ntcheu, Mwanza and Liwonde.

This year, the 12 Days of Christmas will benefit Area 25 Health Centre, Balaka Full Primary School, Mpemba Reformatory Centre, Kasungu Boma CDSS, Zomba Mental Hospital, Thyolo District Hospital, Mlangeni Police Training School, Rafik Foundations, among others.

Guided by the Bank’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) policy, the initiative will run from Thursday, December 7 to Friday, December 22, 2023.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa, said the items to be given include learning aids, medical equipment and others.

“At the centre of the Festive season are love, community and giving. As a Bank of the Nation, NBM plc has the country at heart and strives to reach out to those that require assistance. 12 Days of Christmas gives us the opportunity to do that as the Bank, through its Service Centres, actively contributes to the welfare of 12 different institutions each December. The items we are going to distribute are worth over K70 million,” said Hiwa.

She added that the Bank prioritizes Education and Health because they are an integral part of the Bank’s Corporate Social Initiative (CSI) Policy.

“Our decision of initiatives to support was highly influenced by sustainability. We would like the items presented to keep on giving long after the 2023 festive season is over when learners return to schools or medical centres continue to operate in 2024,” explained Hiwa.

She said each of the 12 donations would be made by NBM plc employees led by Service Centre Managers nationwide.