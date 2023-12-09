AIRTEL TOP 8: FAM accused of ‘double standards’

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC welcomes the step taken by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in commencing the appeals process on the FAM Disciplinary Committee determination by Wanderers FC.

Management of Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC also welcomes the postponement of the Airtel Top 8 semi-final match between Silver Strikers and MAFCO which was scheduled for Sunday, 10th December 2023 as per the prayer made by Wanderers.

While commending FAM for these developments in line with their released statement, Wanderers FC questions the rationale of postponing only the semi-final match and not the quarterfinal second leg.

We feel FAM is playing double standards on this matter, a development which is not healthy for the beautiful game of football.

The dilly-dallying in furnishing our Club with the full determination on time also raises eyebrows on both the intent and integrity of FAM.

We are calling for professionalism at FAM in handling this case so that justice is served in its entirety.

As Wanderers, we would like to reiterate our quest to fight for justice on this matter in the interest of fair play.

Signed: Roosevelt Mpinganjira

Chief Executive Officer