Chimwendo storms Dedza, says President Chakwera’s developmental politics guarantees them 2025 landslide victory

Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) National Youth Director, Richard Chimwendo Banda says President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is poised to sweep more parliamentary seats and retain his presidential seat due to his four impeccable castes of empowering youths, women, supporting smallholders farmers and uplifting the poor through various development initiatives because these are the engine of national economic growth.

Chimwendo was speaking yesterday at Mtakataka Primary School ground where he held a public rally with other senior party officials to outline government development projects.

“It is said in development politics that : “a true leader is the one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way. In this case, it is clear beyond doubt that president Chakwera’ s vision of developing this country has attracted a clear connection with the people across the country. He has lined up development projects such road network infrastructure, bringing electricity to the villages as blackouts are now the past history, medical scheme for public servants, exporting many youths to earn a descent life in other countries like Israel, underprivileged to receive monthly cash among others hence the party is positive of winning the tripartite polls in 2025,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local government, Unity and Culture.

He further said that president Chakwera’s development model is to reach even to the areas that have hitherto remained on the periphery of welfarism due to politics of nepotism because Chakwera believes in inclusive development agenda.

“As government, president Chakwera is destined to fulfill the resolve he took and the promises he made to the coming generation. It is therefore important that Malawi needs unity at every level and that we must recognize the contribution of every citizen as paramount that can help to transform this country,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also leader of government business in Parliament.

In his remarks Member of Parliament for the area, Patrick Bandawe hailed president Chakwera for various development initiatives in his Dedza East Constituency.

Several party and local leaders including traditional leaders attended the rally.