spot_img
spot_img
5.4 C
New York
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

BREAKING NEWS!Judge Mdeza rebuffs DPP Madala team to stop NGC meeting tomorrow

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi Voice can comfortably confirm Judge Justice Simeon Mdeza of Lilongwe High Court has this afternoon rebuffed an application by opposition DPP’s Interested Parties in the name of Shadreck Namalomba, Chipi Mpinganjira, Jean Mathanga and Thom Kamangira who wanted the court the National Governing Council ( NGC) meeting that is scheduled to take place tomorrow at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe from 8:30am.

In his ruling, Mdeza said: “injunctions must be of merit in nature and save the incoming danger. In this case, there is no danger as the judgement still stands.”

This means tomorrow’s meeting will proceed as planned by the Secretary General.

Meanwhile several DPP NGC members have started arriving in Lilongwe for the indaba.

Previous article
Chimwendo storms Dedza, says President Chakwera’s developmental politics guarantees them 2025 landslide victory
Next article
CDEDI tells RBM to act on Mount Meru over non-remittance of sugar export proceeds
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc