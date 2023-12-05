BREAKING NEWS!Judge Mdeza rebuffs DPP Madala team to stop NGC meeting tomorrow

Malawi Voice can comfortably confirm Judge Justice Simeon Mdeza of Lilongwe High Court has this afternoon rebuffed an application by opposition DPP’s Interested Parties in the name of Shadreck Namalomba, Chipi Mpinganjira, Jean Mathanga and Thom Kamangira who wanted the court the National Governing Council ( NGC) meeting that is scheduled to take place tomorrow at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe from 8:30am.

In his ruling, Mdeza said: “injunctions must be of merit in nature and save the incoming danger. In this case, there is no danger as the judgement still stands.”

This means tomorrow’s meeting will proceed as planned by the Secretary General.

Meanwhile several DPP NGC members have started arriving in Lilongwe for the indaba.