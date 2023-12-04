ROAD TO 2025: Cracks Widen in Opposition ‘Mighty’ DPP

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Executive Committee has distanced itself from its Secretary General’s remarks to call for a National Governing Council meeting on 5 December this year to tackle convention issues.

Speaking at a presser in Lilongwe, DPP Vice President for Eastern Region, Bright Msaka, said the party is dismayed with reports that DPP Secretary General, Grezelder Jeffrey, told the press last week that with powers vested upon her by holding the office, she called for National Governing Council meeting.

According to different speakers at the meeting, the party’s Secretary General has no powers to call for an NGC meeting on her own as the constitution is clear that the president of the party should be consulted before any move to call for a meeting.

The party’s Director of Legal Affairs, Charles Mhango, told the gathering that Jeffrey did not follow proper guidelines to call for the meeting, saying it was illegal.

In September, the High Court in Lilongwe ordered the DPP to hold a convention within 90 days.

Initially, the former governing DPP was supposed to hold a convention mid this year but the conference was pushed to next year.