Southern Region Press Club Eyes Online TV

The newly formed Southern Region Press Club (SRPC) has disclosed plans to have an Online Television.

Ronald Amos, the newly elected Chairperson for SRPC, disclosed the development during Club’s first Elective Annual General Meeting in Blantyre.

“We want to establish an online TV by next year,” Amos told about 80 SRPC delegates at Malawi Sun Hotel.

Apart from an Online TV, the workaholic SRPC Chairperson Amos further said the club will establish cooperatives where members will be running different projects to uplift their well-being.

On his remarks, business tycoon Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira asked journalists to venture into cooperatives as one way of attaining financial independence to sustain professionalism.

The ‘historic and colorful’ SRPC Elective Annual General Meeting was held under the theme: “Economic Empowerment: Key to Journalistic Independence’.