spot_img
spot_img
9.7 C
New York
Sunday, December 3, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeBusiness
BusinessLatest

Southern Region Press Club Eyes Online TV

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The newly formed Southern Region Press Club (SRPC) has disclosed plans to have an Online Television.

Ronald Amos, the newly elected Chairperson for SRPC, disclosed the development during Club’s first Elective Annual General Meeting in Blantyre.

“We want to establish an online TV by next year,” Amos told about 80 SRPC delegates at Malawi Sun Hotel.

Apart from an Online TV, the workaholic SRPC Chairperson Amos further said the club will establish cooperatives where members will be running different projects to uplift their well-being.

On his remarks, business tycoon Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira asked journalists to venture into cooperatives as one way of attaining financial independence to sustain professionalism.

The ‘historic and colorful’ SRPC Elective Annual General Meeting was held under the theme: “Economic Empowerment: Key to Journalistic Independence’.

Previous article
Veep Chilima hails Standard Bank for Be More golf tournament
Next article
LAST NAIL ON THE COFFIN: Wanderers appeal turned down
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc