Veep Chilima hails Standard Bank for Be More golf tournament

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, December 3: Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima has applauded Standard Bank Malawi for the Be More golf tournament held on Saturday at the Lilongwe Golf Club under the theme ‘We Believe in Malawi’.

Speaking after participating in the tournament, Chilima said Standard Bank did well in organising the tournament.

He, therefore, appealed to the bank to continue organising tournaments that would promote the country’s transformation.

“I appreciate Standard Bank for organising the tournament. We all need to believe in Malawi and if we don’t, nobody will,” Chilima said.

Standard Bank Malawi Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Madinga said the Be More initiative, which encompasses various sporting activities such as golf and racing each year, aims at inspiring people to do more in life.

He said this year’s tournament theme was chosen after observing challenges which the country has, recently, been experiencing.

“As a country we have gone through a number of challenges such as Tropical Cyclone Freddy and Cholera, among others.

“We Believe in Malawi is a theme that resonates with what we would like Malawians, including our customers, to believe that we can transform this country to economic recovery and resilience of our people,” he explained.

He said, as a bank, they will continue to organise tournaments, including golf tournaments, which would assist build up confidence and a spirit of resilience among the public while fostering the country’s growth.

Macleod Nyanda of NICO Technologies, who emerged the tournament’s overall winner in the men’s category and walked away with K900,000 cash prize and a trophy, hailed Standard Bank for the tournament.

The tournament was participated by Standard Bank staff and its clients as well as top government officials, among others. Winners walked away with cash prizes and trophies.