Veep tees off in major Standard Bank golf tourney

Vice President Saulos Chilima has led a field of 110 golfers in today’s Standard Bank individual stableford tournament under the theme; “We Believe in Malawi” at Lilongwe Golf Club.

First to hit the greens was Chief Executive Phillip Madinga and Chairman Chris Kapanga, as corporate golfers including Tourism Minister Vera Kamtukule cheered on. The weather in Lilongwe is cloudy with a chance of rain, but visibility of the green is clear.

LGC Captain Duncan Chidzankufa has welcomed the partnership with Standard Bank saying the bank ranks as one of the most prestigious sponsors of the game of golf in Malawi.

“Lilongwe Golf Club is thrilled to be part of this exciting event. Golfers can anticipate a competitive yet enjoyable tournament with the support of such a prestigious sponsor of Standard Bank’s caliber,” he said.

Corporate journalist Thomas Chafunya, who is also Vice President of the Golf Union of Malawi says he looks forward to an exciting, but very competitive tournament and thanked Standard Bank for returning to Lilongwe Golf Club.