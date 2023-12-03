Mfulu Properties for proactive contribution to Malawi’s economy

KAZIPUTA: We’ve been consistent in our objective of contributing our quota to the growth and development of Malawi real estate industry’s economy

Mfulu Properties Real Estate (MPRE) has reaffirmed its commitment to contribute to the growth and development of Malawi real estate industry’s economy.

MPRE’s Director Jameson Kaziputa made the remarks in an exclusive interview with the publication on Sunday.

He said, as part of the commitment, over the past two years, MPRE has managed to provide real estate managerial services to some of the notable business investment Malawi.

“We’ve been consistent in our objective of contributing our quota to the growth and development of Malawi real estate industry’s economy as well as improving the lot of individuals and corporate clients through investment in real estate, general investment finance and management services including marketing and sales,” said Kaziputa

Mfulu Properties Real Estate (MPRE) was established in 2021 registered under the new Company Act of Malawi of 201 0 through the registrar general.

The Company, according to Kaziputa, was formed to develop well designed, competitively priced real estate in Malawi.

MPRE is a pre-eminent focused property company with a large, well balanced portfolio comprised of residential, commercial and mixed-use properties.

It is renowned for its impressive development of residential properties and its landmark development and property management in Blantyre City and Lilongwe City.

The Company also has a small but growing portfolio of property investments in Malawi and an interest in property development across borders.

In Malawi Real Estate is becoming a growing industry with the adaptation of new technologies entering the market.

Technology has even simplified the industry adventurous, items of sales/advertisement of houses, plots and other merchandiser.