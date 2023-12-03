MOVIE PREMIER POSTPONED: ‘Is The President Dead?’

The premiere of “IS THE PRESIDENT DEAD” at Amaryllis Hotel today in Blantyre has been postponed with immediate effect.

According to a statement posted on Zodiak Online, this decision follows technical issues encountered during the movie premiere at BICC.

Meanwhile, ticket holders have been advised to retain their tickets, as the new premiere dates will be announced soon.

The film features some of the prominent names in the country’s film industry such as Hope Chisanu, Edwin Chonde, Joyce Mhango-Chavula, Shalom Machilika, Flora Suya and Kelvin Ng’oma.

The Gosm Films production, written and directed by actor-cum-film producer Isaac Misoya, revolves around a character called Thandie, who is working as a principal secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Public Works.

She rises to her position with the help of the line minister, Dr Frank, whom she has a romantic affair. Through their union, Dr Frank uses his partner to indulge in corrupt deals which include awarding contracts to Thandie’s boyfriend Steve in exchange for kickbacks.

Later, things get complicated when Steve walks away on the two accomplices. Suddenly, Thandie finds herself running for her life.

In an interview with Nation Online, Misoya said the storyline was inspired by some events that have taken place on the social-political scene in Malawi.

The producer said those stories are about the circumstances surrounding the death of former President Bingu wa Mutharika in April 2012.

Initially, the production cost of the film, which took 10 months to shoot, was pegged at K65 million, but it was later revised down to K45 million, according to Misoya.