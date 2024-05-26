Umodzi Party, Malawi’s “Briefcase Party”, Elects Thomas Wezzie Kaumba as New Leader

Thomas Wezzie Kaumba has been elected as the new president of Malawi’s Umodzi Party (UP), winning 59 votes at the party’s convention in Blantyre.

Mary Piyasi trailed behind with 29 votes.

Kaumba’s victory comes as the party seeks to revitalize its fortunes following the departure of its founder and former leader, Professor John Chisi, who defected to the Malawi Congress Party in November last year.

In his acceptance speech, Kaumba pledged to work tirelessly to secure local government and parliamentary seats, amplifying the party’s voice in the fight against corruption, promoting education, women empowerment, and negotiating electoral alliances.

Towera Chisi, daughter of Professor Chisi and a director of elections, expressed hope that the new leadership would continue prioritizing education for all, employment for all, and justice for all.

The election marks a new chapter for the Umodzi Party, which has been dubbed Malawi’s “briefcase party” due to its small size and limited political influence.