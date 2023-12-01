Limbe Rotary Club charity golf at BSC

Reuben Kumwenda: Chairperson of the organising committee

The Rotary Club of Limbe has organised a golf tournament aimed at raising funds in support of the fight against polio in the country.

Rotary Club of Limbe brings together a network of volunteers who dedicate their time and talent to tackle the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges to create hope in the world.

The tournament will take place on the greens of Blantyre Sports Club this coming Sunday, December 3, 2023.

According to Reuben Kumwenda chairperson of the organising committee, the tournament reiterates the Rotarians’ overall goal of making effective impact in their communities.

“Rotary Club of Limbe have members that are dedicated to share passion for both community service and friendship. Therefore, we saw it befitting to join the fight against polio which is deadly to children,” said Kumwenda.

The charity golf tournament will be played using the 2 Better Ball format and the chairperson is optimistic for a great Tee-Off.

“This tournament is one of its kind because it will take on board great golfers in Blantyre who will have good display. As Rotarians we are geared to host golfers and their teams who will contribute greatly towards our course,” he said.

Honest Chirwa-Captain of Blantyre Sports Club

Rotary Club of Limbe hope to see camaraderie and sportsmanship on the on the greens of Blantyre Golf Club despite the unwavering heat.

Captain for Blantyre Sports Club, Honest Chirwa has called on golfers to come in large numbers to support the fight against polio.

“I urge all golfers to come and join us for an amazing round of golf for a noble cause. The fairways and the greens of Blantyre Sports Clubs are waiting for you to experience a great day of golf as we swing for Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign,” said Chirwa.

While acknowledging the impact of the tournament, Fanuel Nkhono, one of the golfers said the fight against the disease requires holistic approach.

“I am grateful to Rotary Club of Limbe for organising this golf feast, I anticipate a great play. The tournament presents a great platform for us to contribute towards the noble course,” said Nkhono.

In July this year, Malawi recorded several cases of polio and health authorities cited Tropical Cyclone Freddy as contributing factor of the outbreak due to the inoculation of 8 million children.