Civil society backs government exporting labour

By Tikondane Vega

Blantyre, November 29: Chairperson of Independent Civil Society Organisation Caesar Kondowe has urged Malawians to stop politicising labour export to Israel saying the move has more benefits to the country unlike what others are saying.

Kondowe said this in Blantyre on Wednesday during a briefing he held together with Unandi Banda, veteran activist and Anthony Mkupila who is also an Activist.

Kondowe said whatever is happening in Malawi started way back with previous governments in line with international protocols that Malawi signed with United Nations and African Union.

“Social Media has been awash with false stories concerning Malawi Israel labour import programme. We did our research considering that this is matter of public interest. Some results we have found are that Malawi has assured those going about security.

“We are happy with all guidelines that Malawi has followed. Such programme was there in the past but lacked transparency meaning the programme has potential to increase Malawi’s economy. It was on 1st July, 2021 when Malawi signed the move in New York,” said Kondowe.

He has since appealed authorities to keep searching such opportunities in other countries saying Malawi has got labour pool to support many countries who wish the same.

Taking his turn, Banda said youth development is key for Malawi since majority of the country population are youth.

He wondered why are people speaking much about Israel yet thousands have also been going to South Africa from way back.

Meanwhile, one of security experts in the country, Sheriff Kaisi this week advised Malawians to refrain from painting the Malawi labour export issue to Israel negatively as it is a normal thing.