Nkhatabay hospital runs out of drugs

Recently, Government through the Ministry of Health assured Malawians that drug availability in public hospitals was becoming normalized. This assurance, however, was false hope.

The publication has established that some public hospitals such as Nkhatabay District Hospital in the northern region have run out of essential medicines.

A visit at the facility by our undercover reporter has revealed that doctors are forced to send patients to private pharmacies that are more expensive.

Meanwhile, both officials from Ministry of Health and Central Medical Stores are yet to comment on the development.

A 2012 report by Oxfam, found that only 9% of local health facilities in the country had the full essential health package list of drugs for treating 11 common diseases.