spot_img
spot_img
1.4 C
New York
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeHealth
HealthLatest

Nkhatabay hospital runs out of drugs

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Recently, Government through the Ministry of Health assured Malawians that drug availability in public hospitals was becoming normalized. This assurance, however, was false hope.

The publication has established that some public hospitals such as Nkhatabay District Hospital in the northern region have run out of essential medicines.

A visit at the facility by our undercover reporter has revealed that doctors are forced to send patients to private pharmacies that are more expensive.

Meanwhile, both officials from Ministry of Health and Central Medical Stores are yet to comment on the development.

A 2012 report by Oxfam, found that only 9% of local health facilities in the country had the full essential health package list of drugs for treating 11 common diseases.

Previous article
Civil society backs government exporting labour
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc