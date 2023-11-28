TNM donates K2.5m to Southern Region Press Club

Malawi’s pioneer mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM Plc, has donated K2.5 million to Southern Region Press Club to help in the preparation of the annual general meeting slated for December 1 to December 2 at Malawi Sun Hotel.

The AGM will be held under the theme “Economic Empowerment, Key to Journalistic Independence” will see the ushering of office bearers that will steer the operations of the club.

Speaking during the cheque handover in Blantyre, Limbani Nsapato, Corporate Affairs Manager said that the club presents the growth of media industry in the region.

“As a corporate institution we are motivated by the beliefs and pillars of this club which seeks to boost works of southern region media. The dawn of the organization signifies the growth of media in the country which is key to development,” said Nsapato.

He said that through the donation, TNM is optimistic of a vibrant media in the southern region and it will propel professionalism.

“Our support today aims at ensuring that the southern region press club continues to be a vibrant organisation that fosters progress and media excellence. We believe in corporate governance which we believe through the AGM, the organisation is going to achieve that,” he said.

TNM believes that the sponsorship will help the club to hold a very successful AGM.

“TNM has been in the country spearheading telecommunications and media activities. We believe that the sponsorship will go a long way to ensure smooth running of activities of the AGM and advance objectives of the institution,” added Nsapato.

Receiving the donation, interim general secretary general of Southern Region Press Club, George Mhango expressed satisfaction with the growth of the club.

“The organization is covering all the journalists in the southern region and the member base is growing significantly. We are exiting to champion the issues of economic development and empowerment for journalists in the region,” said Mhango.

He thanked TNM for the timely donation which presents trust in the partnership between the two entities.

“I would like to thank TNM for the donation that will help our gathering to be successful. This means that we have trust from the corporate world which is key for our operations,” he said.

The general secretary said that the club intends to enable financial and economic independence for journalists in the southern region as a way of transforming perception on the scribes.

Outlining the vision of the organization, Mhango added that the club has lined up a number of projects such as formation of cooperatives suitable to transform lives of journalists.