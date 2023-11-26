Standard Bank customer wins K10m in Switch Your Salary and Win promo

Standard Bank’s Chief Executive Phillip Madinga speaks during the grand draw

After making four customers millionaires and transformed lives with fabulous cash prizes, Standard Bank Plc has made a Mchezi-based customer, Elemiya Mariko K10 million richer in the Switch Your Salary and Win promotion.

He emerged a grand winner during the final draw of the promotion that was launched in June to convert salary earners into Standard Bank Plc customers with access to flexible loans and seamless financial services.

Reacting to the good news of his winning, excited Mariko thanked Standard Bank for the promotion that has transformed his economic status.

“I can’t believe that I have won such a huge amount of money in the promotion. This is a great opportunity for me as I am optimistic of a financial transformation that will help my family. All I can say is thank you Standard Bank for Switch Your Salary and Win promo,” said Mariko.

Standard Bank Plc has expressed satisfaction with the positive social economic impact the promotion has made on customer lives.

Speaking during the grand draw, Standard Bank’s Chief Executive Phillip Madinga said that the prizes have uplifted lives of customers.

“Before this grand draw, we conducted four draws where we distributed over K18 million in cash prizes. From the sentiments we got from winners we are compelled to say that winners made opportune use of the money,” said Madinga.

Madinga disclosed that through the promotion the customer base has grown by 14%.

“We are glad to note a 14% increase in new customers joining the Bank and 4% more loans processed and approved since we launched this promotion. Switch your salary and Win aimed at engaging customers through the bank’s value proposition, advanced solutions, and improved service. The cash prizes were deliberately chosen so that winners can then direct funds to their most urgent needs,” he said.

Switch Your Salary and Win promotion presented numerous opportunities to customers because they enjoyed excellent banking services while reaping better rewards.

“Our purpose is to drive the growth of Malawi, therefore, we believe that the promotion has helped contributed towards our core value. While we strive to provide amazing banking services, we are enabling customers to win great prizes,” he said.

He said that the promotion has seen more Malawians moving to join Standard Bank, which in turn is taking over their loans while offering them flexible repayment terms of up to five years.

“Standard Bank has several market leading products, and we are one of the few Banks that offer a seamless loan process. These services position the bank as a solutionist in the financial sector a long time aspect we preserve with great honor,” added Madinga.

Through the promotion, Malawians were encouraged to move their salary accounts from other banks to Standard Bank, which in turn takes over their loans and offers a flexible repayment of up to five years.