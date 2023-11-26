spot_img
Pastor Tuntufye Kambewa authors ‘Praying the Word’

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Lilongwe based Pastor cum primary school teacher Tuntufye Kambewa has written a book titled Praying the Word scheduled to be launched on December 2, 2023 in Lilongwe.

In an interview with the publication on Sunday, Pastor Kambewa said Praying the Word is practical book on prayer.

“Praying the word is a practical book on prayer. It is primarily written to equip people with the knowledge of the truth of God’s word for an effective and fruitful prayer life,” said Pastor Kambewa

He adds: “We serve the God of order and principles. You don’t pray anyhow and expect answers. God has exalted his word above his name. It is therefore petitions and requests that are in accordance with his word that God responds to.

“Reading this book therefore enlightens you and turns your prayer life around as answers to prayer becomes the older of the day.”

Pastor Kambewa is a lead pastor and founder of Abundant Grace Kingdom Church International headquartered in Lilongwe Malawi.

Standard Bank customer wins K10m in Switch Your Salary and Win promo
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

