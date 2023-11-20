Govt commends Huawei for bridging digital divide

Kunkuyu:Huawei is fostering the growth of ICT industry in the country

Minister of Information and Digitalization, Moses Kunkuyu has commended Huawei Technologies Malawi for its continued efforts to propel digital knowledge and digital economy that are key enablers of Malawi Vision 2063.

The Minister was speaking during the opening ceremony of the 7th edition of Seeds for the Future program which is Huawei’s flagship Global Corporate Social Responsibility program that was started in 2008.

Through the initiative, students from public and private universities undergo training in technology courses including 5G, Cloud, AI, and Digital Power, and leadership courses.

Furthermore, the participants also enjoy Chinese cultural experiences, and participate in the “Tech4Good” group project with outstanding peers around the world.

Elaborating the benefits of the trainings, Kunkuyu said that Huawei is fostering the growth of ICT industry in the country.

“Recent digital statistics for Malawi indicate that 74 percent of men and 54 percent of women do not have basic ICT skills. As government we commend Huawei for this program which is contributing significantly in accelerating digital uptake while narrowing the digital knowledge gap,” said Kunkuyu.

Through the MW2063 vision, Malawi earmarks the youth as catalysts for achieving the desirable results.

“Trainings being offered through Huawei’s program are relevant to Malawi because every sector of our lives is going digital. The youths are pinnacle to complement the aspiration of MW2063 with their vast knowledge in ICT ecosystem,” he said.

Gu Mu, Managing Director of Huawei Technologies Malawi

Counting the gains of the Seed for the Future Program, Gu Mu, Managing Director of Huawei Technologies Malawi said that the initiative demonstrates the company’s commitment towards fostering innovation and building a sustainable digital future in Malawi.

“In a world that is rapidly evolving, the importance of information and communication technology (ICT) cannot be overstated. It is the driving force behind progress, connecting people, ideas, and opportunities like never before,” said Gu Mu.

The Managing Director said Huawei will continue to invest in the youth to contribute to the digitalization of Malawi.

“Malawi’s 2063 vision recognizes that the country’s youth is one of its greatest assets. Therefore, Huawei supports the government’s vision and goals by investing in talent cultivation amongst young Malawians. Huawei always believe in the potential of young minds, and through Seeds for the Future, we aim to provide them with the tools, knowledge, and inspiration to thrive in the digital age,” he said.

Wang Hao, Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China in Malawi said his country is committed to help Malawi explore abundant ICT potentials.

“The Chinese government have dedicated efforts to contribute positively towards Malawi’s ICT for All initiative. Our digital enterprises like Huawei are working tirelessly to empower Malawi in the attainment of great human resources in technology,” said Hao.

He added that China will continue collaborating with Malawi government and Huawei to help develop digitalization sector and train many youths with relevant skills.

Martin Manyozo who is Seed for the Future alumnus hailed Huawei for the multi-benefit training saying the skills present various opportunities in the fast-paced world.

“The skills from the program are profound and eminent. After attending the program last year windows of opportunities opened in the areas of social entrepreneurship and cultivation of digital power that helped me collaborate with different sectors,” said Manyozo.

Since its inception in 2008, Huawei Seeds for the Future program has been held in over 139 countries, training more than 15,000 students.

The program was initiated in Malawi in 2016, and from 2016 to 2019, 10 students travelled to China to learn about the latest ICT trains and enjoy a cultural exchange experience.

However, from 2021 onwards, the training has been done locally in Malawi, allowing Huawei to increase the number of students who benefit from this enriching program.