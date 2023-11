Malawi National Football Team, “The Flames” has defeated Liberia by a goal to nil in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers which took place at Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Liberia.

The Flames are also expected to face Tunisia in a highly anticipated match on Tuesday, November 21 at Bingu International Stadium in Lilongwe.

Malawi is in Group H together with Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia, Liberia, and Sao Tome.