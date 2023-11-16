spot_img
Thursday, November 16, 2023
I’TS NOT OVER:  Wanderers to re-appeal FAM verdict

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Football Association of Malawi (FAM)’s Competitions and Marketing Committee on Wednesday released a verdict regarding Airtel Top 8 match between Silver Strikers FC and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC.

The verdict follows the hearing sanctioned by the Committee after the determination by the FAM’s disciplinary committee that the Competitions Committee erred by making a determination without summoning Wanderers to a hearing.

Reacting to the development, Wanderers FC Board Secretary, Chancy Gondwe says the Club is not satisfied with what he called the pre-determined ruling and will file an appeal against the same.

“As you may have noted, the determination is similar to the one which the same committee pronounced before we sought an appeal.

We have decided to appeal to see to it that such issues are properly and fairly resolved in the interest of fair play,” said Gondwe as quoted by Wanderers Media

Among other highlights, the FAM’s Competitions and Marketing Committee has resolved to award the match to Silver Strikers FC who have won with the same margin of two goals to zero (2-0).

The Committee has also ordered Wanderers to be responsible for costs associated with repairing and restoration of any damaged seats at Bingu National Stadium.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice

