Minister Abida Mia hails Pacific Free Borehole Rehabilitation Project

The Pacific Free Borehole Rehabilitation Project has on Monday launched a borehole rehabilitation project in Chikwawa Mkombezi constituency.

Parliament for the constituency, who is also the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Mia expressed her gratitude to the Pacific Borehole Rehabilitation Project for the implementation of the free borehole rehabilitation in close to 116 Constituencies across the country.

According to Mia, the Pacific group borehole rehabilitation project team in Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency is expected to rehabilitate more than sixty boreholes for free.

In a statement posted on her official facebook page, Abida Mia said that drive will improve sanitation and Hygiene in her area.

She therefore said that the initiative to rehabilitate boreholes aligns seamlessly with President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s vision to provide safe drinking water to all Malawians.

“The cumulative impact of these efforts positions our nation on a promising path to achieving Sustainable Development Goal number six, ensuring universal access to clean water,” said Mia

On his part James Msusa, Pacific Group Free Borehole Rehabilitation Project Team Leader, reiterated their company’s commitment to see to it that women and girls are drinking safe and clean water.

“Currently pacific limited has two borehole repair teams which can fix broken Boreholes in two constituencies a month so there is an arrangement where different parts of the country are targeted in a year 24 constituencies can be helped through the cooperation of the MP and his local resources,” said Mussa

The program has been ongoing since 2015 currently just under 7,000 boreholes have been repaired for free as part of the Pacific Limited corporate social responsibility.