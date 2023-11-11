EthCo pumps K6 million in Inter-club ladies golf tourney

Chakaniza (centre) displays the sponsorship dummy cheque with Ladies Golf Union of Malawi president Ulemu Luhanga (left) and Kawale

Giant ethanol distiller, Ethanol Company Limited (EthCo) has pumped in K6 million sponsorship for this year’s Crocodile Inter-Club Ladies Golf Tournament scheduled for Lilongwe Golf Club on 18th and 19th November 2023.

Speaking during a cheque presentation event recently, EthCo Chief Executive Officer Lusubilo Chakaniza said as per their promise during last year’s tournament, they are back to support the lady golfers.

“It is my pleasure to announce EthCo’s sponsorship of the Inter-Club ladies golf tournament, contributing a generous amount of K6 million. We believe in supporting and empowering women in sports, and we look forward to a successful and exciting tournament ahead,” said Chakaniza.

She also said the tournament will help the company interact with its customers.

“We see this as an opportunity for us to interact with the ladies and discuss business, especially how we can integrate them to partner us so that we can do business together,” added Chakaniza.

Receiving the donation, Ladies Golf Union of Malawi Vice President Esther Kawale, thanked EthCo for the support saying the company has been supporting the ladies inter-club golf tournament for many years.

“We are very grateful for the support that we get from EthCo. They have been supporting us for many years and each year the sponsorship gets better. The support we get from EthCo will help us improve the game of golf among women in the country,” said Kawale.

She also said this year’s tournament will see many ladies participating through their various golf clubs namely Nchalo, Blantyre, Kasasa and Lilongwe.

“Another good thing about this tournament is that apart from the ladies competing for the Crocodile challenge through their respective golf clubs, there will also be individual categories like seniors, juniors, Championship division, A division and B division categories, so there will be tough competition and the ladies will enjoy their game,” said Kawale who also doubles as Lilongwe Golf Club Ladies Golf Captain.

She assured the lady golfers of the great game of golf saying the golf course is in perfect playing condition.

During last year’s competition, Blantyre Sports Club (BSC) Ladies team One comprising of Roza Mbilizi, Bose Kamphulusa and Stella Ng’oma won the tournament with 151 points beating BSC Team Two of Thoko Gaffer, Ulemu Luhanga and Dorren Kavala on second position with 145 points while Kasasa Golf Club Ladies Team of Sellah Piringu and Chifundo Mwanza came third with 134 points.