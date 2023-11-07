More farmers on Tobacco cards, registration extended to November 17

Kawale: Over 49,000 farmers registered, timeline extended to Nov 17

By Lovemore Khomo

Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale says the country has registered over 49,000 farmers willing to participate in next year’s tobacco marketing season.

Kawale was speaking during a press briefing on Tobacco growers registration and licensing on Monday in Lilongwe where he gave a direction for Tobacco Commission-TC to extend registration of farmers up to 17th November.

He encouraged other willing farmers to register with the Tobacco Commission as the new process can be done without a fee, but shall be deducted after tobacco sales during next season.

Kawale told journalists that Malawi tobacco has now been recognized at international level including World Health Organisation-WHO, unlike in the past to meet international standards. “It is a huge step to recognize Malawi Tobacco.” expressed excitement Kawale.

On the other hand, Agriculture Minister revealed that parliament is expected to table Tobacco Bill during Meeting that resumes next week.

“We have reviewed Tobacco Bill after thorough consultations, and It is expected to come into parliament anytime sooner when members resumes it’s deliberations.” said Kawale.

This comes as Malawi Government continues to engage other international buyers to ensure competitions on the market.

The just ended Tobacco Marketing Season, the country sold 120. 5 million kgs and earned $282.618 million jumping with 55% from 2022 which had 85 million kgs, making $182 million.

This year the leaf had an average price of $2.35 per kilogramme, which was much better than the $2.14 per the green gold attracted in 2022.