MoH warns on Measles outbreak in Lilongwe

By Carolyn Khola and Harris Kulemeka

Lilongwe, November 6: Ministry of Health has warned the general public on the outbreak of measles that has been confirmed in Area 36 in Lilongwe, where 32 suspected cases have been recorded as of 3 November, 2023.

According to a press statement signed by Secretary for Health, Dr. Samson Mndolo, the outbreak has affected children under the age of 15 years most of whom had not received the recommended measles vaccination.

Meanwhile, the ministry has started conducting awareness campaigns to reach out to children with supplementary vaccination and public awareness activities.

The statement further says the ministry has enhanced surveillance and monitoring of measles cases to track the outbreak progress and be able to identify potential hotspot areas to prevent further transmission.

“Measles is a highly contagious disease with symptoms like high fever, cough, runny nose red and watery eyes, sore throat and skin rash of red spot which can lead to severe respiratory complications.

“The virus is spread through droplets from infected individual cough and sneeze,” read part of the statement.

The ministry is advising the general public to follow preventive measures like practicing good hygiene, washing hands with soap, covering mouth while coughing and sneezing but above all getting their children vaccinated against Measles.

The Ministry is also encouraging all parents and guardians to take their children to hospital when they suspect that they are suffering from measles and other diseases.