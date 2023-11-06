CIC launches new head office complex in Lilongwe

By Gift Chiponde

Lilongwe, November 6: Renowned insurance company CIC on Monday officially opened a new head office complex in Lilongwe.

The Director of Pension and Insurance Supervision at Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM), Paul Nyirenda who was the guest of honor, said the new office complex will be a hub of innovation, saying that the investment, made by CIC has sent a positive message to the nation at large.

He commended the CIC insurance company for the unwavering efforts in provision of insurance services in the country.

Nyirenda also urged issurance companies in the country to embrace innovation and sustainability of insurance service provision inorder to be accessible to all people.

Speaking during the occassion,the Group Chairperson for CIC-Holding company, Dr Nelson Kuira said the new office complex will help the organisation to save the best interest of the their customers in terms of customer care service provision.

In his remarks, CIC Malawi Board Chairman, Alfred Nkhono said CIC values the support from Reserve Bank Malawi and they will continue to the work with the RBM as a regulator, he said the vision of CIC is to be the leading issurance service provider in malawi.

The glamorous event started with a big walk from Civo stadium which ended up at new CIC offices in area 3 and was spiced up by the Malawi Defence Force brass band and tradition dances.