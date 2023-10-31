Ex-CCAP Blantyre Synod Moderator Rev Navaya Laid to Rest

The body of former moderator for Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Blantyre Synod Reverend Edna Navaya has been laid to rest at HHI Cemetery in Blantyre.

The funeral ceremony was attended by people from all walks of life including representatives of Livingstonia and Nkhoma CCAP synods.

The government was represented by Minister of Gender, Jean Sendeza, who asked religious institutions in the country to be united.

Sendeza further called on women in the country to learn from the late Reverend Navaya who served the lord with dedication, worked hard and upgraded her education.

The late reverend was ordained as a pastor at the Blantyre Synod in 2001.

Born on 31 October 1969, the deceased is survived by a husband, four children and three grandchildren.-MBC ONLINE