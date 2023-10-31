Justice Redson Kapindu to decide way forward on Chilima case

Justice Redson Kapindu is today expected to decide the way forward on the corruption case against Vice – President Saulos Chilima.

A week ago , the office of Attorney General (AG) asked the High Court in Lilongwe for more time to file a brief and other documents on behalf of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) on their position not to release some documents that the defence demanded to include as part of disclosures for the case.

The Judge gave the AG up to October 24, 2023 to file the responses , and also serve them on other parties . The Court also directed any party wishing to respond to the AG’s brief or other documents filed and served, to file responses with the court and serve other parties before October 27 , 2023.

When the court met in the chambers on October 19, 2023, Justice Kapindu faulted the absence of AG Thabo Chakaka- Nyirenda who was preoccupied with other matters.

Defence lawyers are demanding defence council minutes which, allegedly, authorised MDF to enter into contract with Zunneth Sattar’s firms to supply military equipment.