spot_img
spot_img
11.4 C
New York
Monday, October 30, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestSports

Flames start local camp

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Flames local based players will go into camp this evening to start preparations for next month 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Tunisia.

According to FAM Competitions and Communications director Gomezgani Zakazaka, 16 players have been summoned for the opening week.

“The technical panel will be working with the players for three days between Monday and Wednesday and then release them for club assignments. This will be done for two weeks and during the final week the team will assemble to travel to Liberia.

“Only those players who do not have crucial club assignments will report for camp while other players eye marked for camp will  join at a later stage once they are done with club engagements,” said Zakazaka.

Malawi will face Liberia  in their opening group H fixture set for Friday 17th November before hosting Tunisia at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Tuesday 21st November.

The following is the full squad for week one:

Goalkeepers: Innocent Nyasulu  (Wakawaka Tigers FC),Austin Chirambo  (FCB Nyasa Bullets Reserve)

Defenders: Mark Lameck ( Blue Eagles FC),Dannie Chimbalanga ( MAFCO),Josephy Balakasi (Dedza Dynamos,Alex Kambilinya ( Wakawaka Tigers FC),    Chimwemwe Nkhoma (Mayamiko Stars)Yamikani Mologeni ( Bangwe All Stars)

Midfielders :Robert Gomez Saizi  (Bangwe All Stars),Chrispin Mapemba  ( FCB Nyasa Bullets Reserve),Chifundo Ngonjera ( Chisomo Academy),Boniface Juma ( Moyale Barracks )Bennie Manyozo ( Wakawaka Tigers),Gabinho Daudi ( Karonga United)

Strikers: Olson Kanjira  ( Kamuzu Barracks),Mwisho Youngson ( Karonga United).

Previous article
CCAP Cleric Rev Edna Navaya’s burial on Tuesday
Next article
ROAD TO 2025: The supremacy of Malawi Constitution over political party constitutions
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc