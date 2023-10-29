CCAP Cleric Rev Edna Navaya’s burial on Tuesday

The remains of former Moderator Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Reverend Edna Navaya will be laid to rest on Tuesday at HHI Commentary in Blantyre.

Rev Navaya, who was the first female moderator for CCAP Blantyre Synod, died on Sunday morning at a Hospital in Blantyre.

According to a funeral program in our custody, the remains of Rev Navaya is currently at Mthunzi Mortuary in the Blantyre.

Tomorrow Monday the 30th of October the body will be taken from the mortuary at 2pm to Limbe CCAP Manse where vigil is taking place.

“Burial will be on Tuesday the 31st October 2023 at the HHI Cemetery and farewell Service of worship will begin at the Limbe CCAP at 10 am,” reads the program in part

Meanwhile, Synod’s General Secretary, Reverend Anderson Juma has described the late Reverend Navaya as a mother who served the church with dedication.