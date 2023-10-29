Bulldozer Chimwendo Banda storms Area 24, says several DPP MPs set to join MCP

RCM addressing a red sea

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Director of Youth, Bulldozer Chimwendo Banda says “a gallon of opposition DPP MPs have applied for MCP membership” following the continued aimless infighting happening in that party.

Chimwendo who is also Minister of Local government, Unity and Culture disclosed the bombshell today at Sese ground in area 24, Lilongwe where the party pitched its development rally.

In his remarks Chimwendo said as leader of the House, he has received a contingent of requests from opposition lawmakers manly the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as members are accusing the party of the “pale leadership” as it has frustrated several members.

“As Leader of the House, am informing the nation that soon the party will receive very high profile members of DPP including lawmakers who are completely frustrated with leadership naivety. And as party that is a sign that come 2025, MCP under the leadership of Dr Lazarus Chakwera will retain the presidency,” said Chimwendo Banda.

On development, Chimwendo said regardless of the natural disasters, such as cyclones, cholera outbreak, COVID-19 scourge, Ukraine war among others but Chakwera has tried to steer the ship as blackouts are a thing of the past.

He also touted of road networks across the country as a testimony that Chakwera inherited but he has tried to save the ship from drowning.

Earlier, Member of Parliament for the area thanked Chakwera for Nancy Tembo hailed Chakwera for his development vision.