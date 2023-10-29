Form 4 student commits suicide at her boyfriend’s house

By Brian Wasili

Mwanza, 29 October: A form 4 secondary school girl at Mphande Community Day Secondary School in Mwanza committed suicide by hanging with a mosquito net in her boyfriend’s house at Mchotseni Village, Inkosi Kanduku Maseko’s area in the district.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Saturday, Mwanza Police Station, Spokesperson Sergeant, Hope Kasakula confirmed the death and said that the girl identified as Kithuwe Mtunduwatha aged 17 took off her life on October 25, 2023.

“The late Mtunduwatha when going to school used to stop over at her boyfriend’s house just to prepare him some food but on that day, she was in a somber mood which surprised the boyfriend,” said Kasakula.

Kasakula said when she knocked off from school, the deceased again stopped by his house still in a dark mood.

“Reports indicate that the boyfriend went out to fend some food for that evening but when he returned it was alleged that he found the door closed and when he tried to open it with force, he saw girlfriend hanging helplessly,” explained Kasakula.

The Police spokesman said the case was reported to Mwanza Police Station and the Criminal Investigation Department personnel rushed to the scene and took the remains of Mtunduwatha to Mwanza District Hospital for medical examinations.

He said postmortem results revealed that the girl died due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.