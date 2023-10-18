‘Too much sexual sweetness’ kills a 70-year-old man in Mulanje

A 70-year-old mad has died while riding a commercial sex worker in Mulanje district, Police in the district have confirmed.

Mulanje Police Spokesman Innocent Moses has identified the man as Lemon Walama, who was working as a security guard at the rest house.

According to Moses, the deceased Walama allegedly hooked a woman and took Viagra to satisfy her during their sexual intercourse.

“He died during the match, and when we received the report, we rushed there and took the body to Mulanje District Hospital,” confirmed Moses

Postmortem results from the hospital have revealed that death was due to cardiac arrest.

According to http://punchng.com, medical expert has said that the risk of sudden death during sex is higher for individuals with existing heart conditions and individuals who engage in risky sexual activities.

The expert also said certain drugs and alcohol could increase the risk of sudden death during sex.

A medical practitioner and health advocate in the Cardiology Unit, Department of Medicine, University College Hospital, Ibadan, said sex and sudden death were two topics often thought of as being unrelated but that in reality they were closely linked.

“The most common cause of sudden death during sex is cardiac arrest, which is when the heart stops beating suddenly and unexpectedly.

“This can be caused by a variety of factors, including an underlying heart condition, an increase in physical activity during sex or a combination of both. Other causes of sudden death during sex include stroke, aneurysm and pulmonary embolism.

“It is important to note that the risk of sudden death during sex is higher for certain individuals, such as those with existing heart conditions or those who engage in risky sexual activities.

“Additionally, certain drugs and alcohol can increase the risk of sudden death during sex. Therefore, it is important to be aware of the potential risks and take steps to reduce them,” Ibadan told Punch Newspaper

He added that the best way to prevent sudden death during sex was to take proper precaution.

“Individuals with existing heart conditions should talk to their doctor before engaging in sexual activity to ensure that their condition is properly managed. It is also important to avoid drugs and alcohol before engaging in sexual activity as these can increase the risk of sudden death.

“It is important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of cardiac arrest and other causes of sudden death. These include chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness and fainting. If any of these symptoms occur during sexual activity, it is important to seek medical attention immediately.

“Sex and sudden death are closely linked, and it is important to take proper precautions to reduce the risk of sudden death during sexual activity. This includes avoiding risky sexual activities, using protection, talking to a doctor if necessary, avoiding drugs and alcohol, and being aware of the signs and symptoms of cardiac arrest and other causes of sudden death. By taking these steps, individuals can reduce their risk of sudden death during sex and enjoy a safe and healthy sexual experience.”

In Germany, a forensic post-mortem study of 32,000 sudden deaths over a 33-year period found that 0.2 per cent of cases occurred during sexual activity. The study also showed that sudden death occurred mostly in men with an average age of 59 years, and the most frequent cause was a heart attack, also known as myocardial infarction.