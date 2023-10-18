HATE HIM OR NOT, WALTER NYAMILANDU IS AN UNSUNG HERO

Opinionated Article By Hastings Wadza Kasonga Jr

Out of over 21 million people in Malawi, it’s maybe 5 percent of these people who can talk something positive about Football Association of Malawi President, Dr Walter Nyamilandu Manda , why? In Malawi, people talk of negatives always.

In Malawi, People really believe that FCB Nyasa Big Bullets win dubious penalties always which is not true, they believe Mighty Mukuru Wanderers use urine mostly of which many teams have done that and some other unnecessary believes that are stuck in my head.

Meanwhile, many believe that Malawian football is going down because of Walter Nyamilandu Manda, it’s because someone came up with a propaganda which has remained in the heads of Malawians.

With all these critics, Mr Nyamilandu still stands. He is a man who keeps on trying until he finds what he wants. He is a man who is facing a lot of pressure from all four corner stones of the earth but then he keeps in going but any negative from FAM, the name is Walter Nyamilandu.

If it was others facing what he faces, they could have resigned but the guy does it for passion and not rather his feelings. Let’s talk of the introduction of Women’s Football and beach Soccer in the country as one of the successes.

We are now singing a sweet song, Malawi Women’s Football team is the first ever Malawian team to win the COSAFA Cup. This is because of his works. The team had no money to participate in the tournament and with this, they missed the WAFCON qualifiers due to lack of funds but Walter approached Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who pumped in money for transport and allowances then finally a trophy.

In his tenure, the Flames has seen rise and falls because Football goes along with how the state of the government is. The government cannot provide resources if they are in crisis. Walter knows that expatriate coaches makes a difference but because of out resources, we get plumbers. It is with him that the Flames have qualified for the 2010 and 2021 African Cup of Nations, reaching also in the round of 16.

Beach Soccer team qualified for the AFCON where we finished on position 6, it is because of his efforts. A person can not be good but Mr Nyamilandu needs to get his flowers while alive. He has helped a lot of teams stuck sponsorship deals, we talk of Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Flames itself.

Chitsime chimaoneka chakuya chikaphwa, there was Bingu wa Mutharika, who received criticisms during his last term and after his death, people still cry for him up to date. When this man leaves Football Association of Malawi, thats when people will notice the gap. To manage an Association with a public and a political pressure but still bringing results it’s awesome.

I know people will hate this article because of what we believe it’s true has settled in our heads but hey, the man is great. Even Jesus was denied by his own people, Walter is recognized by FIFA, CAF and COSAFA for his achievements, do these organizations have no eyes and ears? Let’s give him flowers.