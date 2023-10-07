spot_img
ZAYAWEH PA MCHENGA: Shameless thieves steal from Great Angels Choir  

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Shameless thieves have stolen Zayaweh Pa Mchenga Mother’s day festival banner at Chingeni in Balaka district, Malawi Voice has established.

The organisers for the much awaited festival, the Great Angels Choir confirmed the development in a facebook post.

“Amene mwatibela Ichi pa Chingeni mwatilakwila kwambiri zinthu zanthu timapanga movutikila sitimathandizidwa ndi munthu timachita kuvutikila kuti zioneke motele,” reads the facebook post

It further reads: “Ngati mungamuziwe yemwe waba ichi kwa Chingeni Chonde imbani phone pa 0999277329 kapena 0995468679 kapena muwaziwise a Police.”

Nzayaweh Pa Mchenga Mother’s day festival will take place from 14th to 15th of October at Sunbird Nkopola Leisure centre in Mangochi.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

