15.1 C
New York
Friday, September 29, 2023
Bullets on revenge mission, leaves for DRC to face TP Mazembe

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets team players and officials have left for Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for the second leg match of the CAF Champions League against TP Mazembe.

The team left via Chileka International Airport in Blantyre on a chattered plane.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets will look to overturn a 1 nil loss after the sides played at Bingu National Stadium last week before they show off this Saturday in Lubumbashi.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets otherwise known as ‘The People’s Team’ need to score two goals and avoid conceding to overturn the tables.

“We are in a tough situation because the atmosphere in Lubumbashi will be intimidating but we will try our best,” Calisto Pasuwa, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Coach told reporters recently.

While TP Mazembe Coach Lamine Ndiaye said: “We have an advantage but we should not relax.

“If we had precision we could have scored more goals. It cannot be easy and they can surprise us,”

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

