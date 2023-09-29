TAM pens Govt over low haulage rates

A representative of the interests of Transport companies and truck operators in the country, Transporters Association of Malawi (TAM), has asked government to address low haulage rates.

TAM made the plea in a press statement which was made available to Malawi Voice dated September 29 signed by its spokesperson Frank Banda.

In the statement Banda said local transporters have been struggling with haulage rates dropping as low as MK40 per ton per kilometer, particularly in the private sector.

According to Banda, the development is not only threatening the livelihoods of our members but also hampers the overall growth and development of the transport industry in Malawi

“We commend the Malawi government that when we requested it to consider revising the rate upward it adjusted the rate from k65 to k150 per ton, per kilometer. Sadly, most operators within the private sector have not adjusted and are still in the range of K40 to k65.

“Much as government rates are reasonably fair, we should accept that haulage jobs in government are very seasonal and short as such most of the work transporters carry out is in the private sector where compensation is exploitatively lower,” reads the statement

It further reads: “The prevailing low haulage rates mercilessly place an enormous burden on transport companies, making it more challenging to cover operational expenses, vehicle maintenance costs, and provision of competitive salaries for employees, including drivers and mechanics.

“This dire situation has forced some transporters to cease their operations, while those who are still operational are struggling to remain afloat.”

The association has since pleaded with government to, among others; engage with the transport industry players to increase haulage

“It is against this background therefore that TAM is appealing to the Government of Malawi to address the critical issue of low haulage rates per ton per kilometer, primarily affecting local transporters. These rates require prompt revision to ensure the sustainability of the transport industry in the country,” said Banda.

Meanwhile, TAM has pledged to remain committed to working collaboratively with the government to find practical solutions to the challenges faced by local transporters.