spot_img
spot_img
15.3 C
New York
Friday, September 29, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeBusiness
BusinessLatest

Premier Bet not closing shops in Malawi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Premier Bet Malawi says it is wrong to assert that its operations are closing following its recent move to terminate an agreement with agents.

In making the clarification, Trevor Whitaker Chief Executive Officer for Premierbet says the move has only come due to non-profitability and declining performance amid heightened competition as well as rising operational costs.

Whitaker has however emphasized that all the agents will be still considered as online affiliates or be given a chance to run express shops.

He says all agents were duly informed to ensure that the change is accepted and implemented smoothly.

According to Whitaker, the company will remain highly indebted to agents over the role they have played in recent years

Previous article
TAM pens Govt over low haulage rates
Next article
FDH Bank launches MiniPOS
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc