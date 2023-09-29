Premier Bet not closing shops in Malawi

Premier Bet Malawi says it is wrong to assert that its operations are closing following its recent move to terminate an agreement with agents.

In making the clarification, Trevor Whitaker Chief Executive Officer for Premierbet says the move has only come due to non-profitability and declining performance amid heightened competition as well as rising operational costs.

Whitaker has however emphasized that all the agents will be still considered as online affiliates or be given a chance to run express shops.

He says all agents were duly informed to ensure that the change is accepted and implemented smoothly.

According to Whitaker, the company will remain highly indebted to agents over the role they have played in recent years