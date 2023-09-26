PHWAAAA!! Mighty DPP defeat MCP

Unofficial results for Mtiya ward in Zomba indicate that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Maxwell Finias has come in first with 505 votes.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Humphrey Labeti has come in second with 457 votes.

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Natasha Thewe got 40 votes, while Umodzi Party candidate Tereza Kambale has amassed 8 votes, and UTM’s Mwalala Mica has 66 votes.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Justice Chifundo Kachale, is expected to announce the official results tomorrow at 9am.