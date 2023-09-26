spot_img
spot_img
15.9 C
New York
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

PHWAAAA!! Mighty DPP defeat MCP

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Unofficial results for Mtiya ward in Zomba indicate that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Maxwell Finias has come in first with 505 votes.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Humphrey Labeti has come in second with 457 votes.

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Natasha Thewe got 40 votes, while Umodzi Party candidate Tereza Kambale has amassed 8 votes, and UTM’s Mwalala Mica has 66 votes.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Justice Chifundo Kachale, is expected to announce the official results tomorrow at 9am.

Previous article
Castel Malawi calls for responsible drinking
Next article
DPP wins narrowly in Mtiya ward, As MCP makes inroads into DPP bedroom
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc