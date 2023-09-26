DPP wins narrowly in Mtiya ward, As MCP makes inroads into DPP bedroom

With less than a year to go before tripartite polls, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has sent a political statement to the opposition that they are not ready to lose government in 2025 judging by the results from Mtiya ward in Zomba district are to go about.

It is likely that the opposition must now start thinking of alliances and coalitions to defeat president Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on the ballot.

With the continued divisions in the main opposition party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and the undecided UTM leadership, it seems MCP has found a formula on how to win the polls in 2025.

In Mtiya ward, MCP has lost narrowly by 60 votes.

The DPP candidate has won by 505 votes while MCP has got 465 votes.

Southern region is regarded as no- gone zone for other parties like Malawi Congress Party (MCP). But these results will give the ruling MCP hope that in 2025, “everything is in their hands” knowing well that opposition will not get anywhere in its stronghold, the central region.

The Southern region has come under heavy bombardment from the ruling MCP. They have made fierce onslaught to wrest power from DPP. This was not the case in the past.