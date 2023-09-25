spot_img
spot_img
15.8 C
New York
Monday, September 25, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

High Court stops DPP from firing Dausi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Outspoken Member of Parliament for Mwanza Central Nicholas Dausi has obtained an injunction against Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) decision to fire him as a member as well as Publicity Secretary.

The party through its spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba had disclosed that his firing earlier this month came following a commendation by the party’s Disciplinary Committee and a decision by the Central Executive Committee which found Dausi guilty of misconducts contrary to the DPP constitution.

However, in a court petition seen by MIJ Online, High Court Justice Mambulasa has ordered the suspension of the party’s decision to fire Dausi as well as remove him from his position as Publicity Secretary for the DPP.

Confirming the development to MIJ Online, Dausi has advised fellow party member to desist from petty politics but rather work together for the advancement of the DPP agenda.-MIJ ONLINE

Previous article
Blantyre Bangwe SDA Church set for camp meeting
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc