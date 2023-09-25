High Court stops DPP from firing Dausi

Outspoken Member of Parliament for Mwanza Central Nicholas Dausi has obtained an injunction against Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) decision to fire him as a member as well as Publicity Secretary.

The party through its spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba had disclosed that his firing earlier this month came following a commendation by the party’s Disciplinary Committee and a decision by the Central Executive Committee which found Dausi guilty of misconducts contrary to the DPP constitution.

However, in a court petition seen by MIJ Online, High Court Justice Mambulasa has ordered the suspension of the party’s decision to fire Dausi as well as remove him from his position as Publicity Secretary for the DPP.

Confirming the development to MIJ Online, Dausi has advised fellow party member to desist from petty politics but rather work together for the advancement of the DPP agenda.-MIJ ONLINE