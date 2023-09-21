Bullets leads TNM Super League table

SULOM President Haiya presenting player of the match award to Gumbo

By Lovemore Khomo

On Thursday afternoon, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets beat Mighty Tigers by a goal to nil to grab 3 points in a very tough TNM Super League match at Kamuzu Stadium.

A hard-and-low 88th minute penalty from Yamikani Fodya earned the TNM Super League champions top spot with two games in-hand.

First half of the match was unpromising with both sides creating unconvincing chances that ended not hitting back of the net.

After the game, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Coach Callisto Pasuwa praised his players for exerting efforts and win the game.

Pasuwa however admitted that the match was a tit-for-tat, hence the win was much important for his team.

“Yes, we have won the match, but it was not easy. This was a tough game and our opponents defended very well.” explained Bullets Coach.

On the other hand, Mighty Tigers Coach Patrick Nyambose conceded defeat, and described a very late penalty goal for Bullets as painful.

Nyambose then explained about putting much effort on upcoming matches in their TNM Super League campaign.

Chawanangwa Gumbo emerged as player of the match going away with a TNM Mpamba Cash-in.

Now, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets is back on top of TNM Super League log table with 40 points with 19 games played, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers on second position with 40 points again and 21 games played, then Chitipa United come third with 39 points, 21 games.

While Mighty Tigers cling on position 11 with 27 points and 23 games played.

In other TNM Super League matches on Thursday, only Olson Kanjira’s 3rd minute goal helped Kamuzu Barracks also known as “The Yellow Submarines” to hammer Ekwendeni at Kasungu Stadium. This puts the Yellow Submarines on position 5 of log table with 32 points and 22 games played.