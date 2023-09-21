Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima commends CDEDI

Chilima on duty

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has commended the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (Cdedi) for its effort in ensuring that the state of the Muloza-Mulanje drift-Sukasanje-Chiringa Road is in good condition.

This comes after the organisation wrote him on September 15 this year, expressing concern over the condition of the road and urged him to use his executive powers to ensure it is urgently rehabilitated.

The said road connects Mulanje and Phalombe districts, but was abandoned two years ago after government terminated a contract with M.A. Kharafi and Sons, a contractor that was rehabilitating the road.

The road is currently impassable after it was damaged by the devastating impact of Tropical Freddy early this year.

But responding to Cdedi letter Secretary to the Vice President Luckie Sikwese said Chilima did not only acknowledge receipt of the letter but also recommends efforts in ensuring the road and related infrastructure are in good condition to allow for all year round movement of people and goods.

“In view of the matters raised, including the procurement of a contractor to construct the road, the State Vice-President will revert back to you through the Ministry of Transport and Public Works,” reads the letter dated September 20 2023 and signed by Sikwese. (Nation Online