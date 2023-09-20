Malawi president Chakwera meets Africans living in USA

By Lisa Kadango Malango in New York, USA

Lilongwe, September 20: President Lazarus Chakwera has called on Africans living in diaspora to take advantage of the huge investment opportunities found in Africa to invest in the continent to accelerate social economic development.

Chakwera made the remarks during the Africa Investment Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States of America.

He noted that Africa has the potential to transform through the diaspora communities.

Chakwera said that attracting increased investment in various sectors can ably create room for potential markets to boost African economies.

He added that Malawi is rich as it has potential in areas of agriculture, tourism, science and technology, health care, education, and mining like some of African countries.

Other notable African leaders particularly Mozambican president Filipe Nyusi concured with President Chakwera by urging potential investors to consider Africa in all areas of Investment.

He said time has come for Africans in diaspora to assist in boosting the continent’s economy by opening up businesses and creating more jobs.

The Africa Investment Forum was hosted by Malawi with sponsorship from Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), Enyo International and the National Forum for Black Public Administrators (NFBPA), and the Malawi Permanent Mission to the United Nations.