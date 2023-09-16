FCB BACK TO SCHOOL PROMO: Two civil servants win K250, 000 each

Moses Mayikalanga and Mercy Phisi, both Malawi government employees, have won K250, 000 each in First Capital Bank back to school promotion.

The two lucky winners were announced during first draw of the promotion which was conducted on Friday at FCB’s head office in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Speaking after the draw FCB’s Marketing Manager, Pachalo Stanley Chiyora expressed satisfaction with the progress the promotion is registering since it was introduced.

‘The promotion is going on well and we are impressed with the way our customers are joining,” said Chiyora

The three month long promotion with K2 million grand prize was introduced by FCB to empower civil servants with loans.

The promotion, which is under the Consumer Lending function of the bank, is open for civil servants who have served in the civil service for at least 6 months regardless of bank account he/she holds.

A civil servant must apply for any loan from K1 million and above to automatically enter in the promotion.

The prize money, according to FCB, will be given to customers to provide school fees for his/her children/siblings.

FCB Civil Servant loan is fast, flexible, and affordable and does not require any form of collateral or security as long as one is permanently employed by the Government of Malawi.

The loan, which is processed in 48 hours, can be used for purchasing of personal assets, school fees, farming activities and business startups amongst other things.