Mzuni students attack, rob journalist during fees must fall unrest

The Malawi Chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA-Malawi) has strongly condemned the attack on Nation Publications Limited (NPL) reporter Jonathan Pasungwi by some Mzuzu University (Mzuni) students.

A statement signed by Misa-Malawi Chapter Chairperson Golden Matonga says On Friday, September 15, 2023, a grouping of Mzuni students manhandled Pasungwi, took his phone and deleted all the pictures for reporting on their demonstrations against fees hike.

“We find it very disturbing that the university students who are expected to be intellectually mature and be in the forefront protecting freedoms violently attacked a journalist in the line of duty.

“It is even more worrying that the students violated media freedom in the course of enjoying their own freedom of assembly.

“We urge law enforcers to investigate and bring to book everyone who assaulted Pasungwi in the line of duty. Let us strive to end impunity for all crimes against journalists,” reads the statement in part

The body has since reiterated the call for everyone, including demonstrators, to respect and uphold constitutionally guaranteed press freedom at all times.

“Physically or verbally attacking journalists and forcefully deleting information during demonstrations is not only wrong but criminal.

“Journalists have a duty to inform the public on matters of national importance, including freedom of assembly and speech and should always be granted the right to safely report, which includes reporting on demonstrations,” said Matonga

MISA Malawi was established to promote and defend media freedom and freedom of expression in line with the Windhoek Declaration of 1991 on promoting a free and pluralistic African press.